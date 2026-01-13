Boeing surpasses Airbus in sales in 2025, first since 2018

Boeing surpasses Airbus in sales in 2025, first since 2018

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to official figures, US aviation giant Boeing secured 1,173 orders last year, surpassing European competitor Airbus in sales for the first time since 2018, despite delivering fewer aircraft.

Last year's orders figure was a significant rise over the 377 net orders Boeing had in 2024 and the fifth-highest annual total in the firm's history, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Last month, Boeing delivered 63 jetliners to customers, increasing its annual delivery total to 600 aircraft, the highest in seven years, and up from the 348 delivered the year before.

Airbus still delivered more aircraft than Boeing last year, despite having fewer orders, with 793, but this figure is lower than the European manufacturer's record 863 aircraft delivered in 2019. Airbus got 889 net orders for 2025.

Aircraft deliveries are still being delayed by engine and other supply chain problems. Because airlines pay the majority of a jet's cost when they receive it, deliveries are crucial for airplane manufacturers.

Boeing had a total of 174 aircraft orders last month, including over a hundred 737 Maxes for Alaska Airlines, which the Seattle-based airline revealed last week.

Earlier on Tuesday, Delta Air Lines announced that it had placed its first order for a wide-body aircraft, a minimum of 30 Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

News.Az