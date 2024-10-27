Bolivia is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident involving former President Evo Morales's vehicle

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bolivian law enforcement has not received any warrant for the arrest of former President Evo Morales and is investigating the circumstances of the reported shooting at his vehicle.

According to News.az , citing Bolivia TV, Deputy Interior Minister Roberto Rios clarified that authorities are obligated to investigate any allegations, whether true or false. "I want to clarify that the Bolivian police have not received any arrest warrant for Mr. Evo Morales," Rios told reporters.Rios also suggested the incident might have been staged, saying, "I believe that the people of Bolivia, based on the circulated photos and videos, can draw their own conclusions regarding a possible staging of the attack."

