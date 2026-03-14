Iran strikes UAE's Fujairah port oil terminal; huge fire erupts - VIDEO
- 14 Mar 2026 14:33
- 14 Mar 2026 15:00
- 1052025
- Middle East
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Source: Anadolu Agency
Some oil loading operations at the port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates were suspended on Saturday after an Iranian drone attack triggered a fire at the facility.
The disruption took place at the port situated just outside the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important route for global energy shipments, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
The Fujairah media office also confirmed that a fire broke out in the emirate after debris fell during the interception of a drone.
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“A fire occurred in the UAE’s Fujairah emirate, a major bunkering hub, after debris fell during the interception of a drone, but no injuries were reported,” the media office said on Saturday.
Authorities said civil defence teams responded to the incident. “Civil defence forces are handling the incident to contain the fire,” the media office added.
By Nijat Babayev