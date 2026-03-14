Iran strikes UAE's Fujairah port oil terminal; huge fire erupts - VIDEO

The disruption took place at the port situated just outside the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important route for global energy shipments, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Fujairah media office also confirmed that a fire broke out in the emirate after debris fell during the interception of a drone.

“A fire occurred in the UAE’s Fujairah emirate, a major bunkering hub, after debris fell during the interception of a drone, but no injuries were reported,” the media office said on Saturday.

Authorities said civil defence teams responded to the incident. “Civil defence forces are handling the incident to contain the fire,” the media office added.