Gulf Air provides update on flight operations

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Gulf Air has announced that its flights remain temporarily suspended as Bahrain’s airspace continues to stay closed.

In an update on X, the airline said services will resume once the Bahrain Civil Aviation Affairs (BCAA) confirms that it is safe to reopen the airspace, News.Az reports.

The carrier added that the next update on the situation will be provided at 11:00 Bahrain time (08:00 UTC) on March 15.

Passengers are advised to check the latest flight information through the Gulf Air website or the airline’s mobile application.

News.Az