Bolivian opposition leader Camacho released after nearly three years in jail

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bolivian opposition leader Luis Fernando Camacho was released from jail Friday after spending nearly three years in pretrial detention for his alleged role in the 2019 unrest that led to the ouster of former President Evo Morales.

Camacho, a conservative lawyer and businessman, returned to a hero’s welcome in the eastern province of Santa Cruz, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Thousands of supporters waved green and white flags as he walked to the main square, where he addressed the crowd: “It has been an honour to be imprisoned for almost three years, for the struggle of my people and for democracy.”

Following his release, Camacho entered the governor’s office to assume duties from deputy governor Mario Aguilera, who had been acting in his absence. He has been placed under house arrest while investigations continue, but his legal team said he remains able to perform his official duties.

The release follows a rare Supreme Court ruling directing all judges to review the legality of pretrial detention for Camacho and two other prominent right-wing leaders. Camacho was initially arrested in December 2022 on charges of fomenting a coup against Morales, who resigned after losing military support amid widespread protests over his disputed fourth-term election.

In a related development, Bolivia’s Supreme Court annulled criminal charges against former interim President Jeanine Anez regarding the 2019 killings of protesters, restarting the case under a special procedure for former heads of state.

Camacho’s release comes as Bolivia heads toward an October presidential run-off, with the opposition poised to reclaim the presidency for the first time in two decades.

News.Az