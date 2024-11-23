Bolivia’s ex-president Morales criticizes Trump over alleged involvement in 2019 coup

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales accused US President-elect Donald Trump of financing a coup that forced him from power following elections in 2019.

Morales, speaking to supporters in Cochabamba, criticized Trump, claiming he played a central role in events that led to his removal, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. He questioned current President Luis Arce’s decision to congratulate Trump, expressing disapproval of the gesture.Morales argued that no leftist in Latin America should be expected to defend the US, and alleged that Arce relies on US support to secure his position in power.He emphasized his belief that Bolivians want him to return to the presidency, challenging the constitutional court’s decision that barred his candidacy.In the 2019 presidential election in Bolivia, the opposition accused Morales of electoral fraud, leading to mass protests by supporters and opponents.Morales resigned under pressure from the opposition and the military amid rising tensions and later sought asylum in Mexico.

