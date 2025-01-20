Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's family provides health update after stabbing attack

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan poses on the red carpet during the second day of the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at Jio World Centre, in Mumbai, India, April 1, 2023. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his home on January 16 by an intruder, suffering multiple stab wounds. As he continues to recover in the hospital, his sister, actress Soha Ali Khan, shared an update with the media.

In a conversation with the media, Soha Ali Khan, an actress in Bollywood, said, "We are happy that he is recovering well, and we are very thankful, and we feel very blessed and grateful that it wasn't any worse. Thank you for all your wishes," News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan, wife of Saif, wrote on social media, “It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded.""As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family,” she penned.Initial reports called the incident a burglary attempt at the apartment of the megastar. It was said he confronted the attack after he made his way into his home.

News.Az