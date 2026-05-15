Will Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas star in movie together?

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Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has fans buzzing over the possibility of a major on-screen collaboration with her husband, musician Nick Jonas. While the couple frequently shares adorable family moments with their daughter, Malti, a full-length feature film together remains the ultimate dream for their massive fanbase.

In an exclusive throwback discussion resurfacing as anticipation builds for her next project, the Fashion actress revealed that working alongside Nick is definitely on the table. While she isn't certain if it will be a traditional Bollywood romance, Priyanka noted that their natural progression as a creative couple points toward sharing the screen. The duo is already producing shows and creating content behind the scenes, making an eventual on-screen partnership feel almost inevitable, News.Az reports, citing Pink Villa.

Meanwhile, Priyanka’s 2026 acting slate is busier than ever as she prepares for a massive return to Indian cinema. The "Desi Girl" is currently shooting the final leg of the highly anticipated Telugu epic action-adventure film, Varanasi.

Helmed by visionary director S.S. Rajamouli, the film features a star-studded cast including Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Beyond this historical epic, fans can also look forward to seeing her team up with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the road-trip drama Jee Le Zaraa.

News.Az