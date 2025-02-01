News.az
News
Bolsonaro
Tag:
Bolsonaro
Bolsonaro leaves hospital after surgery, sent back to prison
02 Jan 2026-09:12
Brazil's Bolsonaro hospitalized before surgery
24 Dec 2025-21:36
Bolsonaro’s son confirms 2026 presidential bid
09 Dec 2025-17:57
Bolsonaro backs eldest son’s presidential bid for next year
05 Dec 2025-22:45
Bolsonaro starts 27-year prison sentence for Brazilian coup attempt
26 Nov 2025-02:18
Brazil's Bolsonaro arrested for allegedly planning escape before prison term
22 Nov 2025-18:08
Bolsonaro verdict highlights Brazil's resilient democracy
16 Sep 2025-22:28
Lula hails Bolsonaro verdict, tells Trump Brazil’s democracy is not negotiable
15 Sep 2025-09:40
Brazil Supreme Court concludes Bolsonaro trial amid Trump’s scrutiny
02 Sep 2025-16:35
Brazil’s Supreme Court orders house arrest for ex-president Bolsonaro
05 Aug 2025-10:42
