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Tag:
Surgery
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The director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, Mohammed Abu Salmiya, has said that more than 10,000 wounded people in the Gaza Strip require advanced neurosurgery, vascular surgery and orthopedic surgery.10 May 2026-16:07
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Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler has been hospitalized in Portugal after undergoing emergency surgery, according to reports from her team and official statements.07 May 2026-17:45
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Three people have died following a devastating gas explosion at a residential building in Bangladesh's southeastern seaport city of Chattogram, a medical official said Tuesday.24 Feb 2026-23:29
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Jake Paul has revealed he required a second operation on his jaw following his knockout defeat to former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.21 Feb 2026-12:48
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Hollywood actor Channing Tatum has shared a health update revealing he is preparing to undergo surgery after suffering a serious shoulder injury.04 Feb 2026-15:26
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