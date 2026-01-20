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Self Driving
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Tesla has been authorised to test its supervised self-driving software on public roads in the Belgian region of Flanders, marking another in the company’s European expansion of autonomous driving trials.
13 May 2026-17:15
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A new rumor surrounding Tesla and its next-generation AI chips is drawing attention across the semiconductor industry, with speculation that the company could shift part of its future AI6.5 chip production from TSMC to Intel.13 May 2026-09:55
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Tesla is running into some real friction in Europe as it pushes to get its Full Self Driving system approved, with regulators raising concerns that could slow things down.05 May 2026-16:39
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Elon Musk said Wednesday that millions of Tesla owners will need hardware upgrades to run a future version of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software that does not require human supervision, reversing years of assurances that existing vehicles would be capable of supporting it.23 Apr 2026-12:47
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The Netherlands’ vehicle authority has informed the European Commission of its plan to seek EU-wide approval for Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, according to a senior regulator.13 Apr 2026-17:57
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Tesla has secured its first regulatory approval in Europe to deploy its self-driving technology, with the Netherlands becoming the launch market for the milestone rollout.13 Apr 2026-14:15
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The Netherlands has become the first country in Europe to approve Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving (Supervised)” system for use on public roads, marking a major step for the technology’s rollout across the region.11 Apr 2026-13:15
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The Dutch vehicle authority RDW has granted Tesla type approval for its "Full Self-Driving" Supervised system in the Netherlands, making it the first European country to officially approve the driver-assist technology.11 Apr 2026-03:00
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The market capitalization of Hyundai Motor Co. briefly surpassed 100 trillion won (US$67.7 billion) on Tuesday, driven by growing investor confidence in its robotics and autonomous driving initiatives, according to industry analysts.20 Jan 2026-13:27
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