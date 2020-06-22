Bolton says he won't be voting for Trump or Biden

Former national security adviser John Bolton said he will not be voting for his former boss President Donald Trump or the presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in this year's election, CNN reports.

"I don't think he's fit for office," Bolton said of Trump in an interview with ABC News that aired Sunday. "I don't think he has the competence to carry out the job. I don't think he's a conservative Republican."

"I'm not gonna vote for him in November. Certainly not gonna vote for Joe Biden either," he added.

Instead, Bolton told ABC he will "figure out a conservative Republican to write in."

News.Az