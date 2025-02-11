Bomb threats target over 200 schools in Cyprus: police

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over 200 schools across Cyprus received bomb threats on Tuesday morning, prompting evacuations and police searches, authorities have announced, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

A police spokesperson said that while no explosives were found, investigations and security checks are ongoing, according to the Cyprus Mail. The threats were sent via a disposable email linked to a Russian provider, but police clarified this does not necessarily indicate the sender's location.

The threats, written in Greek, contained extremist rhetoric referencing past attacks and threats of violence. Authorities have noted similarities to a hoax bomb threat targeting Cypriot schools in May 2023, which was ultimately deemed a low-risk incident.

A crisis center has been established to manage the situation, with police working closely with the Education Ministry to ensure safety.

International law enforcement agencies, including Interpol and Europol, have been notified, as similar threats were also reported in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Hungary.

