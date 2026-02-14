Two dead in stolen car crash in Sydney after police pursuit

Emergency services were first called to a service station on King Georges Road in South Hurstville at approximately 10:20 a.m. on reports of a vehicle theft, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

Police were informed that a 31-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 25-year-old man before stealing his red sedan and fleeing the scene.

The vehicle was later located traveling along King Georges Road in Beverly Hills. According to police, the driver failed to stop when directed, prompting a pursuit that was supported by a police helicopter.

The chase continued along the M5 motorway before being terminated near Bankstown. Despite the pursuit being called off, authorities continued tracking the vehicle.

At around 11:10 a.m., the red sedan crashed into an Alfa Romeo on the Old Hume Highway in Camden South. The two occupants of the Alfa Romeo were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the allegedly stolen sedan fled on foot but was subsequently arrested. He was transported to Campbelltown Hospital for mandatory testing and is expected to be taken to Campbelltown Police Station for questioning.

Police have established multiple crime scenes and declared a critical incident, which is standard procedure when serious injury or death occurs during a police operation.

The matter will be reviewed by the Professional Standards Command and overseen by the independent Law Enforcement Conduct Commission.