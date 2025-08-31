Bondi fires Justice Department employee over National Guard gesture

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi fired a Justice Department official on Friday for making a vulgar gesture at National Guard troops deployed in Washington, D.C., while on her way to work, News.Az reports citing the Reuters.

"Today, I took action to terminate a DOJ employee for inappropriate conduct towards National Guard service members in DC," Bondi posted on X, responding to a New York Post story about the firing.

She said people who disrespect law enforcement will no longer work at the department.

The fired employee, Elizabeth Baxter, was a paralegal at the department's environmental defense section, according to a memo to her from Bondi that was published by the New York Post, which first reported the dismissal. Reuters could not immediately contact Baxter, who the newspaper said had raised her middle finger and uttered vulgarities at National Guard members on August 18 and later disparaged the troops.

