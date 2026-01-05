Bondi gunman transferred to Goulburn Supermax prison

+ ↺ − 16 px

Naveed Akram, the alleged Bondi Beach gunman, has been transferred to Goulburn Supermax Prison in the New South Wales Southern Tablelands.

The 24-year-old suspect was moved on Monday from Sydney's Long Bay jail hospital, where he had been for the past two weeks after being shot by police, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

Akram faces a total of 59 charges, including 15 counts of murder related to the December 14 mass shooting at Bondi Beach. He has also been charged with committing a terrorist act.

A NSW government spokesperson stated that Goulburn Supermax is "the most secure prison in the State and is equipped to accommodate inmates who post the highest levels of risk."

The spokesperson added, "Community safety remains the Government's top priority and Corrective Services takes its responsibility to appropriately manage serious offenders incredibly seriously."

Sajid Akram, Naveed’s father and the other gunman in the Bondi Beach attack, was shot dead by police during the incident.

