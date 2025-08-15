Bonk price projection: Bonk clings to Solana Meme crown, while Dogwifhat fans rally behind this viral newcomer

Bonk price projection: Bonk clings to Solana Meme crown, while Dogwifhat fans rally behind this viral newcomer

BONK, still holding the title as Solana’s top meme coin, has only managed a modest 30% gain year-to-date, and recent BONK price predictions paint a grim future. WIF’s story is even bleaker, with its steep 44% yearly loss crushing market sentiment.

As BONK and WIF struggle, Layer Brett (LBRETT), armed with real-world utility, amplified staking rewards, and the hype of a true meme coin movement, is stealing the spotlight.

Here’s why LBRETT is being praised as the next big altcoin to buy this year.

Layer Brett: The meme coin with a mission

Built as an Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution, LBRETT combines meme-fueled community power with serious blockchain performance. Its mission is to eliminate Ethereum’s high fees and sluggish transaction speeds—two pain points that have frustrated users for years.

The Layer Brett network processes transactions in seconds for pennies, powering seamless cross-chain asset transfers and dApp usage without the sting of Ethereum gas fees.

But the real kicker stands with LBRETT’s staking rewards. Holders can lock their tokens for yields of up to 20,000% APY, generating massive passive income streams for early investors.

With Ethereum Layer 2 solutions projected to handle over $10 trillion annually by 2027, Layer Brett’s fusion of scalability, meme energy, and reward-rich tokenomics positions it to capture a significant share of this value, pumping the token price to the moon!

At its current presale price of just $0.004, early adopters could see astronomical returns if LBRETT captures even a sliver of the L2 market.

BONK price prediction: Top Solana meme coin struggles

While BONK has managed to hold as Solana’s meme king, 2025 has been far from spectacular for the meme coin. With just about 30% gains year-to-date, BONK’s momentum has been sluggish, failing to inspire the same frenzy seen in past runs.

After rallying to test resistance around $0.00004, BONK’s price has since faced mounting selling pressure. According to CoinCodex, the token could slip toward the $0.000017 zone in the coming months, signaling further downside unless bullish sentiment returns.

Crypto analyst @MemeCoinOracle on Twitter echoes the same cautious outlook, saying, “BONK needs a major catalyst to avoid a slow bleed into Q4.”

This grim outlook is forcing many BONK holders to search the ranks of newer, faster-moving opportunities like LBRETT to supercharge their sagging portfolios.

Dogwifhat (WIF): From hero to losses

It was just last year when WIF was the darling of the meme coin world, soaring to new horizons past $4.8. Sadly, the honeymoon didn’t last.

WIF is down over 44% in the past year, dragging its market cap below the $1 billion mark. The price now hovers around $1, with some forecasts suggesting a possible drop toward $0.60 if bearish momentum persists.

The fall from grace has been brutal for loyal WIF investors. Many are now cutting their losses and reallocating funds into new projects like LBRETT that have the fundamentals to sustain long-term growth.

BONK and WIF whales are betting big on LBRET

The meme coin market is shifting fast. BONK price predictions inspire no hope, while WIF’s collapse has left deep scars on its community.

Meme coin whales are now turning to the Layer Brett presale, thanks to its innovative fusion of meme culture, Layer 2 utility, and massive staking rewards, all wrapped in a low-cap presale package.

At $0.004 per token, the clock is ticking for investors looking to grab a seat before the presale price jumps.

