Bonn hosts “COP29 and the Aftermath: Peace, Security, and Climate Change” conference

The city of Bonn, Germany, hosted the “COP29 and the Aftermath: Peace, Security and Climate Change” conference on Friday, organized by the LINKS Foundation as part of the preparation process of the global citizen society for the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan this year, News.Az reports.

The conference brought together representatives from the United Nations (UN), the European Union (EU), and various influential think tanks and non-governmental organizations.

Opening remarks at the conference were delivered by UAE’s Chief Climate Negotiator Hana Alhashimi, UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29 Azerbaijan Nigar Arpadarai, and Markus Hicken, Director for Energy Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany.

Speakers emphasized the significant interplay between climate change and future conflicts, stressing the importance of seeking solutions to these global challenges at the upcoming COP29 Conference hosted by Azerbaijan.

