Türkiye deploys NATO Patriot missile defense system in Malatya

A NATO Patriot missile defense system has been deployed in Malatya, Türkiye, as part of enhanced air and missile defense measures amid rising regional tensions, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said.

According to the ministry, the deployment aims to strengthen the country’s air defense capabilities and contribute to the protection of allied territory, News.Az reports.

The move comes as security concerns increase across the region following escalating military developments in the Middle East.

