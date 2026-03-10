Iran's IRGC claims strike on US base in Iraq's Kurdistan

Iran's IRGC claims strike on US base in Iraq's Kurdistan

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claims it has targeted a US military base in Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

In its statement, the Guards said the headquarters of the US forces at Al-Harir Air Base had been struck with missiles, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“The headquarters of the invading US army in Al-Harir Air Base in the Kurdistan region was targeted with five missiles,” the IRGC said.

The announcement comes amid escalating regional tensions and ongoing military exchanges between Iran and its adversaries in the Middle East.

