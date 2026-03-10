JetBlue resumes flights after brief system outage

+ ↺ − 16 px

A ground stop affecting all JetBlue flights was lifted within an hour on Tuesday after the airline resolved a system outage, according to the US Federal Aviation Administration.

The airline said in a statement that the issue had been fixed and normal operations had resumed, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

“A brief system outage has been resolved and we have resumed operations,” a JetBlue spokesperson said, without providing additional details.

Earlier, the FAA said the temporary halt on flights had been issued at the airline’s request.

Headquartered in New York, JetBlue operates flights to more than 110 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean, Latin America, Canada and Europe.

