Iran attacks target energy infrastructure across Gulf states

  • Middle East
Source: Reuters

Air defence systems in the UAE are responding to several missiles and drones launched from Iran, while neighbouring Gulf states are also facing aerial threats.

In Kuwait, authorities intercepted six drones, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

In Bahrain, a woman was killed after a projectile struck a residential building.

Over the past 24 hours, the attacks have largely targeted energy infrastructure across the region.

In Bahrain, the Bapco oilfield was hit by a drone strike, forcing the company to declare force majeure as it is unable to meet its contractual obligations.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Shaybah oilfield has also come under attack.

The incidents have raised serious concerns about the security of energy supplies from the Gulf.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

honor Patriotic War martyrs

