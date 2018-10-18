Book by professor Farida Safiyeva launched

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Tracing one life” book by the professor of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts Farida Safiyeva has been launched at the Magsud Ibrahimbayov Cre

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event, AzerTag reports.

The book highlights the life and career of the founder of the history of the Azerbaijani Soviet philosophy, one of the first vice-presidents of Azerbaijan SSR Academy of Sciences Heydar Huseynov.

News.Az

News.Az