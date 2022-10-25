Book of poems by prominent Azerbaijani poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan published in Uzbek language (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Navoi State Pedagogical Institute hosted a presentation ceremony for the book, titled “The Sun Rising From Karabakh: Khurshidbanu Natavan”, which was published in the Uzbek language, the Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev in Uzbekistan told News.Az.

The presentation ceremony was organized by the Azerbaijan Cultural Center with the support of the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Culture of Uzbekistan, the Committee on Culture of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the Days of Azerbaijani Culture and Literature.

The event was attended by Azerbaijani MP Ganira Pashayeva, guests from Baku, Uzbek figures of literature, culture and art, university professors and students, and journalists.

The guests first viewed the Museum of Victims of Repression at the Institute.

The book, co-authored by MP Ganira Pashayeva, contains poems by prominent Azerbaijani poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan.

Delivering keynote remarks at the event, Nasridinov Ilham, Vice Rector of Navoi State Pedagogical Institute, welcomed the guests and spoke about the history of brotherly relations between the Uzbek and Azerbaijani peoples. He praised the publication in Uzbek of poems by the prominent poetess from Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, Khurshidbanu Natavan.

Samir Abbasov, Director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center, in his speech said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev declared 2022 the ‘Year of Shusha’ in the country, and that numerous events are held in Azerbaijan and abroad on this occasion. He emphasized that Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, was home to many well-known Azerbaijani poets, musicians and cultural figures.

Azerbaijani MP Ganira Pashayeva talked about the personality of Khurshidbanu Natavan, the daughter of Karabakh Khan, and her creativity. She said that the 190th birth anniversary of the prominent poetess was solemnly marked in Azerbaijan this year.

MP Pashayeva signed the book for readers.

The book was given as a gift to Uzbek students.

