Bookmakers predict Trump has over 53% chance of winning US presidential election

Bookmakers predict Trump has over 53% chance of winning US presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bookmakers estimate that US Republican Party candidate Donald Trump has an average 53.7% probability of winning the upcoming presidential election.

In contrast, US Vice President Kamala Harris is projected to have a 45.7% chance of securing the presidency, according to the Election Betting Odds portal, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Despite these odds, recent opinion polls indicate that Harris, who is running for the Democratic nomination, holds a slight edge over Trump. A survey conducted from October 4-8 by ABC in partnership with Ipsos shows Harris leading Trump by 2 percentage points.The US presidential election is scheduled for November 5. Initially, Joe Biden was expected to represent the Democratic Party, but following a disappointing performance in a June debate against Trump, there was increasing pressure for him to withdraw from the race. On July 21, Biden officially stepped aside and endorsed Harris, whose candidacy was later confirmed by delegates at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

News.Az