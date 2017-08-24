Books promoting Azerbaijan displayed at Beijing festival

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in China has arranged the country`s stand at the 25th International Book Festival, which opened in Beijing.

The stand features 1,000 books and magazines that highlight the life and activity of national leader Heydar Aliyev, promote Azerbaijan`s arts and culture, literature, carpet weaving tradition, tourism potential, and provide an insight into the causes and consequences of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, AzerTag reports. There are also encyclopedic publications about Azerbaijan in Chinese, Russian and English languages.

The Azerbaijani stand at the exhibition has aroused great interest of local and foreign visitors.

The 25th International Book Festival brings together 2,500 participants from 89 countries.

News.Az

