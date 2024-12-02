Boosted by tech, U.S. stocks gain ahead of tariff talk, key economic data
U.S. stock futures edged higher on Monday, boosted by demand for tech shares.
S&P 500 rose 0.16% to 6,043 points, while NASDAQ Composite surged 0.9% to 19,390 points by 11:17 ET (16:17 GMT). Dow Jones Futures fell 0.28% to 44,775 points.
Focus on tariffs and Fed policy
Investors are digesting tariff-related comments from President-elect Donald Trump, who stated over the weekend that he would impose 100% tariffs on BRICS nations—including China, Russia, and India—if they pursue a new currency to rival the U.S. dollar. This added a geopolitical edge to market concerns , News.az reports citing Investing.
"There are a lot of conflicting macro and micro developments for investors to juggle this morning," Vital Knowledge analysts wrote in a Monday morning note.
"The US equity narrative isn’t shifting dramatically, with favorable year-end/post-election seasonality and momentum running up against rich valuations and questions about how wide the gap will be between Trump 2.0 hope and reality. "
Key economic events ahead
A busy week of data begins Monday with manufacturing activity reports from S&P Global and the Institute for Supply Management, along with October construction spending figures.
Later in the week, November private payrolls and the October job openings report will provide further insights into the labor market.
Fed speakers, including Governor Christopher Waller and New York Fed President John Williams, are scheduled to address the public this week. Investors are also looking for cues from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on the central bank's monetary policy trajectory.
"A hot US jobs report on Friday risks scrambling near-term Fed expectations," Vital Knowledge analysts commented.
