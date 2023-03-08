Boris Tadić: Europe’s energy stability is impossible without Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan plays an ‘important’ role this year in the international arena from the energy security and geostrategic point of view, former President of Serbia Boris Tadić told a news conference dealing with the 10th Global Baku Forum, News.az reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan has developed, overcome some difficulties and done great job over the past years. He highlighted Azerbaijan’s role in European energy security in particular. Tadić underlined that Europe’s energy stability is impossible without Azerbaijan.

News.Az