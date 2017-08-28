Borjomi wildfire extinguished

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia's Interior Minister Giorgi Mgebrishvili said that a massive forest fire that broke out a week ago in Georgia’s Borjomi Gorge has been extinguished.

He also noted that the special headquarters that was set up upon the Prime Minister’s order to handle the disaster remains in the gorge to follow the developments.

"There are still 1000 employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as well as 100 servicemen of the Ministry of Defense and about 50 employees of the Ministry of Energy," he said.

The minister noted that rescue squads and equipment from Azerbaijan and Armenia will leave Georgia in the morning.

News.Az

News.Az