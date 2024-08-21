Bosnia school shooting claims three lives

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least three teachers were killed during a meeting at a school in Bosnia and Herzegovina when a gunman, believed to be the school's former janitor, opened fire with an automatic rifle.

The tragic incident occurred at the Sanski Most Gymnasium secondary school in northwest Bosnia around 10:15 local time, News.Az reports citing foreign media.Another person was reportedly seriously injured in the attack and taken to hospital.The deceased have been identified as school director Nijaz Halilović, English teacher Gordana Midžan and Nisveta Kljunić, according to local reports, and police investigations are ongoing.Regional N1 television reported that the alleged suspect had a dispute with the school management. It said he opened fire at the school's director and other employees before attempting to kill himself.No other details were immediately available. Bosnian schools are closed for the summer holiday, which means no classes were being held at the time of the shooting.

