Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown's father arrested for attempted murder in Las Vegas

The father of Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown was arrested and accused of stabbing a man early Wednesday evening in Las Vegas, authorities said.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of South Buffalo Drive at 5:42 p.m. PT and found "a male suffering from several stab wounds," according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department statement, News.Az reports, citing NBC News.

That victim was taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition, police said.

"The suspect was stopped a short distance away from the scene and detained," according to the statement.

Quenton M. Brown, 57, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of attempted murder.

