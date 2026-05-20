Putin and Xi’s Beijing summit raises questions about the future of the global order

Putin and Xi’s Beijing summit raises questions about the future of the global order

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Russian President Vladimir Putin’s latest visit to Beijing for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping has once again placed the spotlight on one of the most consequential geopolitical partnerships in the world.

As tensions between Russia and the West remain high over Ukraine, sanctions, technology restrictions, and military competition, the growing alignment between Moscow and Beijing is increasingly shaping global politics, economics, and security dynamics.

The summit comes at a time when both countries are seeking to challenge what they describe as Western dominance in international affairs. While Russia continues to confront isolation from many Western economies, China is balancing economic pressures at home with strategic competition against the United States and its allies.

The meeting between Putin and Xi therefore carries significance far beyond bilateral diplomacy. Analysts see it as part of a broader effort to redefine global power structures and accelerate the transition toward a more fragmented and multipolar international system.

Why is Putin’s visit to China important?

The visit is important because it demonstrates that political and strategic cooperation between Russia and China remains strong despite growing global instability.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Russia has become increasingly dependent on China economically and diplomatically. Western sanctions have pushed Moscow to redirect trade, energy exports, and financial cooperation toward Asian markets, particularly China.

For Beijing, Russia remains an important strategic partner in its broader rivalry with the United States. China benefits from access to Russian energy resources, military cooperation, and geopolitical alignment on issues such as NATO expansion, sanctions policy, and opposition to what both governments call “Western interference.”

The summit also signals continuity in leadership ties between Putin and Xi, who have developed one of the closest personal political relationships among major world leaders.

What are the main topics expected in the talks?

Several major issues are expected to dominate the discussions.

The first is energy cooperation. Russia has become one of China’s largest oil and gas suppliers, and both countries continue discussing the expansion of pipeline infrastructure, including projects aimed at increasing natural gas exports to China.

Another key issue is trade settlement in national currencies. Both governments are attempting to reduce reliance on the US dollar by increasing the use of the yuan and ruble in bilateral transactions. This reflects broader efforts to build alternative financial systems outside Western influence.

Security cooperation is also likely to feature prominently. Russia and China have expanded military exercises and defense coordination in recent years. While China has avoided direct military involvement in Ukraine, it has repeatedly criticized Western arms deliveries and sanctions against Russia.

Technology, transportation corridors, Arctic development, and industrial cooperation are additional areas expected to receive attention during the summit.

How has the Russia–China relationship changed in recent years?

The relationship has evolved from pragmatic cooperation into a deeper strategic alignment.

Historically, Russia and China experienced periods of rivalry and mistrust, including border tensions during the Cold War. However, relations improved significantly after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Over the last decade, tensions with the West accelerated cooperation between the two countries. Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the subsequent wave of sanctions pushed Moscow closer to Beijing economically.

The Ukraine conflict further deepened this trend. China became a critical market for Russian exports and an important source of consumer goods, industrial products, and technology components after many Western companies exited Russia.

Politically, both governments increasingly portray themselves as defenders of sovereignty and opponents of a US-led international order.

Is China supporting Russia in the Ukraine war?

China officially maintains that it is neutral in the conflict and has repeatedly called for peace negotiations. Beijing says it does not supply lethal weapons to either side.

However, Western governments argue that China has indirectly supported Russia economically by maintaining trade flows and purchasing large volumes of Russian energy.

The United States and European countries have also expressed concern about Chinese companies allegedly providing dual-use technologies that could assist Russia’s military-industrial sector.

China rejects these accusations and insists it is acting responsibly while criticizing Western sanctions and military support for Ukraine.

Beijing has attempted to position itself as a potential mediator, though many Western officials remain skeptical about China’s neutrality due to its close partnership with Moscow.

What does this partnership mean for the United States?

The growing Russia–China partnership represents one of the most significant strategic challenges facing the United States.

Washington increasingly sees cooperation between Moscow and Beijing as part of a broader effort to weaken American influence globally. US policymakers worry that closer coordination between the two powers could complicate efforts to manage conflicts in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East simultaneously.

The partnership also raises concerns in areas such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, military technology, energy security, and global trade routes.

American officials have warned that the alignment between Russia and China could contribute to the emergence of competing geopolitical blocs similar to Cold War dynamics, though with far more economic interdependence than existed during the 20th century.

Could the summit reshape the global economy?

While the summit alone will not transform the global economy overnight, it reflects broader structural changes already underway.

Russia and China are both actively promoting alternatives to Western-dominated financial systems. Efforts to conduct trade in local currencies, develop independent payment systems, and strengthen organizations such as BRICS are part of a long-term strategy to reduce vulnerability to Western sanctions and financial pressure.

The expansion of energy pipelines and transportation corridors across Eurasia could also alter trade patterns over time.

At the same time, Western countries are accelerating efforts to diversify supply chains and reduce dependence on China in sensitive industries such as semiconductors, critical minerals, and advanced manufacturing.

As a result, the global economy is increasingly showing signs of fragmentation into competing economic and technological ecosystems.

How important is energy cooperation between Moscow and Beijing?

Energy is one of the foundations of the Russia–China partnership.

China is the world’s largest energy importer, while Russia possesses some of the world’s largest oil and gas reserves. The two economies are therefore highly complementary in this sector.

After sanctions reduced Russia’s access to European markets, China became an even more crucial buyer of Russian hydrocarbons. Russian oil exports to China increased significantly, often at discounted prices.

Gas cooperation is also expanding. The Power of Siberia pipeline already delivers Russian gas to China, and discussions continue regarding additional pipeline projects that could further strengthen energy ties.

Energy cooperation provides Russia with critical export revenues while helping China secure long-term energy supplies amid geopolitical uncertainty.

What role does Taiwan play in Russia–China relations?

Taiwan remains one of the most sensitive geopolitical issues for China, and Russia has consistently supported Beijing’s position that Taiwan is part of China.

Moscow has criticized US military and political support for Taiwan, while Beijing has echoed Russian criticisms of NATO expansion and Western security policies.

This mutual diplomatic backing reinforces the broader strategic partnership between the two countries.

Although Russia is heavily focused on Ukraine and China is primarily concerned with the Indo-Pacific, both governments see value in supporting each other against Western pressure in their respective regions.

Could the Russia–China alliance become a formal military bloc?

Most analysts believe a formal military alliance similar to NATO remains unlikely in the near future.

Both Russia and China value strategic flexibility and prefer cooperation without binding defense obligations. However, military coordination between the two countries has clearly intensified.

Joint naval patrols, military exercises, bomber flights, and defense technology cooperation have become more frequent over the last several years.

Even without a formal alliance, the growing strategic coordination between Moscow and Beijing is already influencing global security calculations.

Western defense planners increasingly assess risks by considering potential simultaneous crises involving both Russia and China.

How are European countries reacting?

European governments are watching the relationship closely with growing concern.

The European Union continues balancing economic engagement with China against security concerns related to technology, trade dependence, and geopolitical tensions.

Many European leaders fear that closer China–Russia ties could undermine efforts to isolate Moscow over Ukraine.

At the same time, Europe remains economically interconnected with China, making a complete decoupling far more difficult than in Russia’s case.

As a result, European policymakers are increasingly pursuing what they describe as “de-risking” rather than full economic separation from China.

Could this partnership weaken Western sanctions?

To some extent, yes.

China’s willingness to continue trading with Russia has helped Moscow reduce some of the economic damage caused by Western sanctions.

Alternative trade channels, local currency transactions, and non-Western financial networks have provided Russia with additional resilience.

However, sanctions still significantly affect Russia’s economy, particularly in access to advanced technologies, investment, and certain global markets.

China has also been careful to avoid actions that could trigger massive secondary sanctions from the United States or Europe.

Therefore, while Beijing has provided Russia with important economic support, it has also tried to avoid crossing certain lines that could severely damage China’s own economy.

What does the summit reveal about the future of global politics?

The Putin–Xi summit highlights the accelerating transition toward a more competitive and fragmented international system.

The era of uncontested Western dominance after the Cold War appears increasingly challenged by the rise of alternative power centers, particularly China.

Russia and China are attempting to build networks of political, economic, and strategic cooperation that reduce dependence on Western institutions.

At the same time, the United States and its allies are strengthening their own partnerships and defense arrangements in response.

The result is a world defined less by globalization alone and more by strategic rivalry, economic security concerns, technological competition, and geopolitical realignment.

The Beijing summit therefore represents more than a diplomatic meeting between two leaders. It reflects a broader transformation in the global balance of power that is likely to shape international affairs for years to come.

News.Az