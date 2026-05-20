Putin meets Xi Jinping in Beijing, agrees to extend key Russia-China treaty - VIDEO

Putin said Russia–China trade turnover has increased more than 30 times over the past 25 years and emphasized that Russia remains a reliable supplier of energy resources, particularly amid the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, News.Az reports, citing, The Caspian Post.

Xi Jinping, in turn, said that Russia and China “courageously and resolutely uphold international justice,” underscoring the political alignment between the two countries.

Putin also invited Xi to visit Russia next year during the meeting, further strengthening high-level diplomatic exchanges between Moscow and Beijing.

The two leaders additionally agreed to extend the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation between China and Russia, reinforcing the long-term framework governing their bilateral relations.