Boston Dynamics CEO to step down amid Hyundai robot push

Boston Dynamics CEO Robert Playter is stepping down, the robotics company announced, as parent company Hyundai Motor Group intensifies its focus on expanding its robotics business.

The leadership change triggered a strong market reaction, with Hyundai Motor shares rising nearly 6% in Seoul trading. Analysts said investors view the move as a signal that Hyundai may accelerate efforts to commercialize robotics technologies, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Market observers noted that Boston Dynamics under Playter was largely focused on research and development. The leadership transition is being interpreted as a potential shift toward scaling production and real-world deployment of robotics solutions.

Investor sentiment was also boosted by reports that Boston Dynamics’ robotic systems are being used in industrial settings, including deployments at critical infrastructure sites. The developments highlight growing commercial demand for advanced robotics in sectors such as manufacturing, energy, and logistics.

Hyundai Motor Group acquired a majority stake in Boston Dynamics in 2021 as part of a broader strategy to expand into future mobility and automation technologies. The company recently announced plans to deploy humanoid robots developed by Boston Dynamics at its manufacturing facility in the U.S. state of Georgia.

Shares of Kia, another Hyundai Motor Group affiliate, also rose following the news, reflecting broader investor optimism about the group’s long-term robotics strategy and potential new revenue streams beyond traditional automotive manufacturing.

