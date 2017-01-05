Yandex metrika counter

Bottom part of diesel tank in SOCAR’s platform collapses

A bottom part of a diesel tank in the platform #41 of the Oil and Gas Extraction Department (OGED) named after Nariman Narimanov of SOCAR in Alat was holding has collapsed.

SOCAR told APA-Economics that it was a temporary tank to supply the field with energy.  

According to the information, the employees of SOCAR’s Institution of Neftwaselmitedqiqatlayihe have already been involved in the scene: “The tank has already been put in its place”.

According to SOCAR, no one was killed or injured and no spill was recorded. 

News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

