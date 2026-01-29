Boxer Gervonta Davis arrested in Miami after manhunt

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former three-weight boxing champion Gervonta Davis has been arrested in Miami, two weeks after authorities issued a warrant accusing him of battery, false imprisonment, and attempted kidnapping.

Miami Gardens police said Davis was taken into custody on Wednesday following a multi-county surveillance operation conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force. He was apprehended without incident in the Miami Design District and later booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

The arrest warrant was issued on January 14. Police allege that on October 27, Davis entered a Miami strip club where his former girlfriend worked as a VIP cocktail server. According to the police report, he confronted her, took her into a back room, and physically attacked and restrained her before later releasing her in the club’s parking lot.

The woman told investigators she met Davis in 2022 and that they were in a relationship for five months in 2025 before ending contact. She later filed both a police report and a civil lawsuit against him.

Her attorney said law enforcement findings aligned with the civil complaint, stating that investigators determined there was sufficient evidence for a judge to approve the arrest warrant. Court filings also indicate that previous attempts to serve Davis with the civil complaint were unsuccessful.

At the time of the alleged incident, Davis was reportedly preparing for a high-profile boxing match in Miami. He was later removed from the fight card following the lawsuit.

Davis has faced legal issues in the past, including domestic violence allegations and a hit-and-run case in Baltimore. In 2023, he received probation and house arrest in connection with that case. Authorities have not yet confirmed how the current arrest may affect his existing probation status.

Investigations and legal proceedings are ongoing.

News.Az