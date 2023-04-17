Boxing organizations in Germany urge to impose sanctions against Armenia
Sports
The World Boxing Committee named after Heydar Aliyev in Germany and the Diaspora Boxing League have strongly condemned the burning of the Azerbaijani flag at the opening ceremony of the European Weightlifting Championship in Yerevan and urged to impose sanctions against Armenia, the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Diaspora told News.az.