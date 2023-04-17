Yandex metrika counter

Boxing organizations in Germany urge to impose sanctions against Armenia

  • Sports
  • Share
Boxing organizations in Germany urge to impose sanctions against Armenia

The World Boxing Committee named after Heydar Aliyev in Germany and the Diaspora Boxing League have strongly condemned the burning of the Azerbaijani flag at the opening ceremony of the European Weightlifting Championship in Yerevan and urged to impose sanctions against Armenia, the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Diaspora told News.az.

Boxing organizations in Germany urge to impose sanctions against Armenia


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      