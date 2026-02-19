Leicester City challenge EFL's point deduction decision

+ ↺ − 16 px

Leicester City F.C. have lodged an appeal against the English Football League’s decision to dock them six points for breaching financial regulations.

The penalty, handed down earlier this month, dropped the Foxes to 20th place in the Championship, initially keeping them just above the relegation zone on goal difference. However, back-to-back defeats since then have pushed them into the bottom three, leaving them two points adrift of safety, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport.

Leicester were charged by the Premier League in May for violating profit and sustainability rules (PSR) over the three-year period up to the 2023-24 season.

The Premier League has stated it is seeking to have the appeal process concluded urgently and before the end of the current campaign. The proceedings will also address the league’s own appeal against an independent commission’s earlier decision not to punish Leicester for the late submission of their annual accounts.

The club, who appointed Gary Rowett as head coach on Wednesday, have not yet commented publicly on the latest appeal.

When the points deduction was announced, Leicester described the sanction as “disproportionate,” arguing that it failed to properly account for mitigating factors and could significantly impact their ambitions this season.

