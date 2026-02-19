Four injured after double-decker bus overturns on Isle of Wight

Four people were taken to hospital after a double-decker bus left the road and overturned on the Isle of Wight.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said officers responded shortly before 07:50 GMT to reports of a vehicle veering off Marshcombe Shute in Brading, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Bus operator Southern Vectis confirmed that three passengers and the driver were on board at the time of the incident. All four were transported to St Mary’s Hospital in Newport. The company said it is awaiting further information regarding their conditions.

Police have closed the road up to the junction with the B3395 and are urging motorists to use alternative routes.

"The circumstances behind this incident are currently unclear, and we are working with police as they begin their investigation.

"Our focus, right now, is on the wellbeing of the driver and passengers on-board," Richard Tyldsley, Southern Vectis general manager, said.

