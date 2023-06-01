bp expects discovery of new gas reserves in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

bp expects the discovery of new significant gas reserves in Azerbaijan, Gordon Birrell, bp executive vice president for production and operations, said the first day of the Baku Energy Week, News.Az reports.

Gordon Birrell noted that the deep gas resources located under the producing layers of the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli oil-gas field block in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, are currently being evaluated.

Birrell said that they are exploring the possibility of getting more gas from the Shah Deniz gas-condensate field, and a new exploration well is currently being drilled here.

As a result of these activities, huge gas reserves will be discovered, Birrell said, expressing hope that the volumes of gas transported to Europe will increase.

News.Az