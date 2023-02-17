bp expects gas transportation from Caspian Sea to Europe will grow - Gary Jones

+ ↺ − 16 px

bp has implemented social projects worth $100 million over the entire period of its activity in Azerbaijan, bp Regional President to Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye Gary Jones said on Friday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at a briefing dedicated to bp's plans for the future, Jones said in 2022 alone, expenses for the projects totaled $5.4 million.

"In most cases, these expenses were directed to the development of education. I consider Azerbaijani universities to be among the best in the world," he noted.

The company’s official added that every year Azerbaijani university graduates are employed by leading global companies, including bp.

News.Az