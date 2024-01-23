bp launches major seismic programme on ACG

+ ↺ − 16 px

bp as operator of the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field development project, commenced a new 4-dimensional (4D) high-definition ocean bottom node seismic programme on the ACG field on 20 January, News.Az reports.

This is the largest-ever seismic acquisition commitment made by bp globally by all its aspects – area size, cost and programme duration.

The programme, which will focus on ACG’s Balakhany and Fasila reservoirs, will cover an area of 740 square kilometres under source and 507 square kilometres under receivers, with a total cost of around $370 million and a duration of five years (2024-2028).

Planning for this extended programme started early last year. The plan is to conduct five monitors over five years, utilising ocean bottom nodes, one dual source vessel - the Murovdag, and one node vessel – the Guba.

Roshni Moosai, bp’s vice president subsurface, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye region, said: “ACG is the biggest oilfield operated by bp, and as such it is tremendously important to us as well as to Azerbaijan and our partners. By committing to this wide-scale seismic acquisition we aim to obtain comprehensive understanding of the reservoir’s architecture and fluid contact movements. We hope the most up-to-date 4D technology to be used for this programme will allow us to acquire further in-depth data about the reservoir helping us identify ways to minimize future well surprises and maximize the field recovery in the next decades.”

The programme will be implemented by the Caspian Geo LLC.

News.Az