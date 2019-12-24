BP regional president congratulates Azerbaijani leader

+ ↺ − 16 px

BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Gary Jones has sent a letter of congratulations to Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

“Please accept my heartfelt wishes for a happy birthday. I wish you and your family good health and prosperity,” Gary Jones said in his letter.

“Taking this opportunity, I would also like to wish you and the people of Azerbaijan continued success and well-being on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year,” he noted.

“We at BP attach great importance to Azerbaijan and are very proud of our presence here. Over the course of the last 27 years, we have delivered world-scale projects in the region which would have been impossible without your leadership and support, as well as our close cooperation with the government of Azerbaijan, SOCAR and other partners. I look forward to this productive cooperation continuing in the future.”

“Once again, I would like to extend my best wishes for your birthday and the upcoming holidays and wish you all success in your work for the benefit of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Gary Jones added.

News.Az

News.Az