BP reports lowest profit in four years as refining margins struggle

BP reported a significant decline in fourth-quarter profit, falling to $1.17 billion, the lowest earnings in four years, due to weak refining margins.

The 61% drop in quarterly profit from last year, coming just days after reports of activist investor Elliott Investment Management building a stake in the company, has heightened investor hopes for board changes and strategic shifts to boost returns, putting additional pressure on CEO Murray Auchincloss, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

BP's results were the weakest since the fourth quarter of 2020, when profits plummeted during the pandemic, intensifying challenges for Auchincloss, who has pledged to improve BP's performance amid investor concerns about its energy transition strategy.

BP's underlying replacement cost profit, the company's definition of net income, dropped to $1.17 billion in the fourth quarter ended December 31, from last year's $2.99 billion.

