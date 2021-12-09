BP to increase share in Shah Deniz PSA

+ ↺ − 16 px

bp has decided to increase its holding in the giant Shah Deniz gas field in the Caspian offshore Azerbaijan through negotiations with the Shah Deniz partners on implementation of bp’s pre-emptive rights on PETRONAS previously announced sale of its share, News.Az reports citing the company.

The company has entered into an agreement to purchase from Petronas a 1.16% interest in the bp-operated Shah Deniz field for USD $168 million based on the same commercial terms of the Shah Deniz transaction announced earlier by PETRONAS. As a result, bp will hold a 29.99% interest in Shah Deniz and will remain the operator of the field.

The transaction is expected to be finalised by the end of January 2022.

News.Az