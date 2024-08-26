Brazil advises its citizens to leave Lebanon due to ongoing conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

The recent escalation of missile exchanges between Lebanon and Israel has led Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to advise Brazilians in the region to evacuate and avoid traveling to Lebanon at this time, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

On Sunday (Aug. 25), the Brazilian embassy in Beirut issued recommendations to the approximately 21,000 Brazilians residing in the Middle Eastern country, which is Brazil's largest community in the region.“The embassy advises that citizens residing in or traveling through Lebanon leave the country by their own means until the situation stabilizes,” the report states. It also cautions that Brazilians who choose to remain should avoid the southern region, border areas, and other high-risk zones where attacks are concentrated.The statement also urges Brazilians to follow local authorities' instructions, take precautionary measures, avoid rallies and protests, ensure their passports are valid for at least six more months, and update their registration data at the Brazilian embassy.The Lebanese group Hezbollah and the Israeli army have intensified their missile exchanges along the border, with Hezbollah launching hundreds of rockets and drones against Israel on Sunday morning. In response, Israel reportedly conducted airstrikes on Lebanon using 100 jets, according to Reuters news agency.The conflict on Lebanon's border with Israel began simultaneously with the war in the Gaza Strip, following October 7, 2023. Hezbollah leaders have stated that the attacks will persist as long as Israel continues its campaign in the Palestinian enclave. In recent days, the violence has escalated, partly in retaliation for the assassination of Hezbollah leader Fuad Shukr in Lebanon.

