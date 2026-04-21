2 teenagers killed, 5 injured in North Carolina park shooting

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Two teenagers were killed and five others injured after a shooting at a public park in Winston-Salem, in the U.S. state of North Carolina, authorities said, according to local media reports.

Police said the incident began as a fight on Monday morning near a park located next to a middle school. Officers were initially responding to reports of a disturbance when they were updated that gunfire had broken out and multiple people had been struck, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

At the scene, authorities found a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the location.

Five other teenagers, aged between 14 and 19, were also injured in the shooting. Officials said their conditions ranged from serious to minor, and all were transported for medical treatment.

Police have not released the names of the injured victims but confirmed the group included both male and female teenagers.

Investigators are still working to determine what led to the escalation and the exact involvement of each person present. Authorities said early findings suggest some of those injured may have been involved in the altercation that preceded the shooting.

No suspects have been taken into custody so far, and the investigation remains ongoing.

News.Az