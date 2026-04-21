Iran executes man convicted of Mossad links, mosque arson attack

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Iran has executed a man accused of leading a network linked to Israel’s intelligence service, Mossad, and of setting fire to a mosque in Tehran during protests in January.

The man, identified as Amirali Mirjafari, had reportedly been convicted of carrying out arson at the Qolhak Mosque in Tehran, as well as leading activities described as anti-security operations, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

His death sentence had been upheld by Iran’s Supreme Court and was carried out early on Tuesday morning.

News.Az