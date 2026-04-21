Madonna thanks Sabrina Carpenter for Coachella ‘full circle’ moment

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Madonna has expressed gratitude to Sabrina Carpenter after their surprise “Confessions II” moment during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, calling the experience “unforgettable.”

In a post shared on Instagram, Madonna reflected on her appearance during Carpenter’s headline set on the festival’s second weekend, describing the moment as a nostalgic return to one of her iconic eras, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Still flying high since Friday night at Coachella! Thank you to Sabrina and everyone who made it possible,” she wrote.

Madonna said bringing back “Confessions II” at Coachella created a powerful “full circle” moment, but revealed that several vintage archival outfits worn during the performance later went missing.

Madonna/Instagram

“These aren’t just clothes, they are part of my history,” she said, adding that items including a jacket, corset, and dress from her personal archive were among those unaccounted for.

The singer also appealed publicly for their return, asking anyone with information to contact her team and offering a reward for the safe recovery of the items.

The stage moment itself saw Madonna dressed in a purple corset outfit with lace details, gloves, stockings, and aviator sunglasses, while Carpenter performed in a white strapless bodysuit with lace accents.

The collaboration followed Carpenter’s earlier tribute to Madonna, when she recreated a vintage Bob Mackie gown originally worn by the pop icon at the 1991 Oscars, which she had also referenced at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

The unexpected crossover became one of the most talked-about highlights of Coachella, blending pop history with a new generation of performers.

News.Az