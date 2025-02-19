Brazil affirms decision to join OPEC+

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brazil has announced that it will join OPEC+, a coalition of OPEC member countries and observer nations.

Announcing the decision, Brazilian Mines and Energy Minister Alexandre Silveira said there is no contradiction in joining OPEC+ and pursuing the environmental commitments made by Brazil, which is set to host the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) in November, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"It is a historic moment for Brazil and the energy industry, which opens a new chapter in the history of dialogue and cooperation in the field of energy," the minister said.

"It is just a forum to discuss the strategies of oil-producing countries. We should not be ashamed of being oil producers," said Silveira, after heading a meeting of the National Energy Policy Council.

Brazil will also be joining the OPEC Charter on Cooperation, which the bloc describes as a framework for "facilitating cooperation and dialogue, including at the technical and research levels, among its participants in the interest of oil market stability."

The Brazilian government also announced its decision to join the International Energy Agency and the International Renewable Energy Agency.

Representatives from the ministries of Finance, the Presidency, Foreign Affairs, Environment, and the Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade participated in Tuesday's meeting.

